Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. 379,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,810. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

