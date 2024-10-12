Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.69.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$107.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.73. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$72.03 and a one year high of C$108.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

