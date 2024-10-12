Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average is $308.87.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

