Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,130 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

