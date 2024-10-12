Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,602.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after buying an additional 309,174 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.