Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $3,877,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

