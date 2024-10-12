Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $93,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,105.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,248.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

