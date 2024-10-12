Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.63. Infosys shares last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 1,077,281 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

