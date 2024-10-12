Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 685,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332,116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $38.02. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

