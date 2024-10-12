Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Position Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

PJUL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. 125,978 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $807.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.