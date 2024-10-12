Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

PNOV stock remained flat at $36.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

