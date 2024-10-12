Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$159,875.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.95 per share, with a total value of C$159,875.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,004.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,369.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.54 per share, with a total value of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$65.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.68037 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

