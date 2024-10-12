Insider Buying: Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Purchases 1,150 Shares of Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Director Yves Leduc acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.33 per share, with a total value of C$19,929.50.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$692.00 million.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

