Insider Buying: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Insider Acquires $50,193.70 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) insider Greig P. Jr. Debow bought 23,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,193.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,195.14. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zevia PBC Price Performance
Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
