Insider Buying: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Insider Acquires $50,193.70 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) insider Greig P. Jr. Debow bought 23,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,193.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,195.14. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 44.31% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

About Zevia PBC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zevia PBC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Zevia PBC worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

