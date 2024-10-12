Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Baranick also recently made the following trade(s):

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

