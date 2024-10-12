Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 7,933 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $84,883.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,094,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,514,028.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.4 %

HGTY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

