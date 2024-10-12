Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86.

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

