Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86.
- On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60.
Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is a support level?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.