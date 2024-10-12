Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,461,400.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,180,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $262.97 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $263.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on POWL

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.