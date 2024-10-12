Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $1,425,434.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,345,019.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, October 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,539,859.20.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on S. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.