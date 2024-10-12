Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $315,840.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92.

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.28 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

