International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 469,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $233.34 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.65.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.