International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.99 and last traded at $233.01. Approximately 778,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,200,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

