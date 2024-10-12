Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Intuitive Machines Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of LUNRW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 157,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69.
