Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LUNRW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 157,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

