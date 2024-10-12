Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

