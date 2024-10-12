Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 316.2% from the September 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,994. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after acquiring an additional 503,858 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 285,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

