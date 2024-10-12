Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 316.2% from the September 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,994. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
