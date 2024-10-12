Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 133.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,076. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.