Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $18.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

