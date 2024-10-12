Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 587,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,695,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

