Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

SPLV traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,546. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $71.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

