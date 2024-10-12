Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 60538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

