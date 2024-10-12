Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by OxenFree Capital LLC

OxenFree Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 0.8% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OxenFree Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,963. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $778.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.