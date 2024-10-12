Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 70,642 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 55,015 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Block by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 33,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SQ opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

