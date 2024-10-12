Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.
About Ion Beam Applications
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ion Beam Applications
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.