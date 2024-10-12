Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

