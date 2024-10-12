Iowa State Bank Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after buying an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

