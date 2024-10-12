Iowa State Bank Has $2.42 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.