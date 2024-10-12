Iowa State Bank Has $4.28 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

