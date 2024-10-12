Iowa State Bank Has $566,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.