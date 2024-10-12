Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

