Iowa State Bank Sells 3,511 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

