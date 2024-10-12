Iowa State Bank Sells 4,162 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 477,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $48,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $116.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

