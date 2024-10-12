iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 1.87% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $153,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.