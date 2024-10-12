iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

