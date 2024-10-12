iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,454,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,548,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $93.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

