iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,399,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,154,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.