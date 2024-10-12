iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

BATS USHY opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

