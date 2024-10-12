iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEFA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,044 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

