iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day moving average of $542.96. The company has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

