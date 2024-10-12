iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

