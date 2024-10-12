iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
