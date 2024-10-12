iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,334,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

